BUTTERWORTH: A total of 38 containers carrying mixed contaminated plastic waste, resembling rubbish, brought in through the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) have been ordered to be sent back to their country of origin.

Penang Department of Environment (DOE) director Norazizi Adinan said that during an inspection conducted yesterday, a Notice of Instruction was issued under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to the importer and agent, instructing that the containers be returned to their country of origin.

“Penang DOE, together with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, National Solid Waste Management Department, SWCorp, Seberang Perai City Council and Penang Port Sdn Bhd, conducted a joint inspection at NBCT on 39 containers declared as plastic flakes, which were suspected to contain electronic waste and plastic scrap.

“The inspection found that 38 of the containers carried mixed contaminated plastic waste, while one container was found to contain clean plastic flakes and has been handed over to the relevant agency for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the integrated inspection aimed to ensure that incoming containers comply with the provisions of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and international legal obligations.

Norazizi said the seizure of the 38 containers containing contaminated plastic waste was the largest this year by the Penang DOE, bringing the total number of containers ordered to be returned to 65 out of 70 inspected so far this year.

He noted that in 2023 and 2024, three containers had also been inspected, all of which were ordered to be returned due to various violations, including the importation of electronic waste and contaminated plastics.