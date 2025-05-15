SAN ISIDRO: Argentine police moved Wednesday to raid the medical company that was in charge of the home care of football star Diego Maradona when he died in 2020, only to discover it had moved.

The raid on Medidom was ordered to find evidence relevant to the ongoing trial of seven medical professionals in charge of Maradona's care when he died at home aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot.

A police source told AFP that officers arrived at Medidom's offices in Buenos Aires only to discover it had moved years ago. A raid at the new address is being planned.

This is the second such raid of a medical establishment linked to the case, the first having been the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires where Maradona was operated on in November 2020.

His seven-person medical team is on trial for what prosecutors have called the “horror theater” of the final days of his life, at home in the Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre.

Maradona died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema -- a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs -- two weeks after going under the knife.

He had battled cocaine and alcohol addiction for decades.

The defendants risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of “homicide with possible intent” -- pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

Several witnesses have testified that Maradona was being cared for in a dirty room with inadequate medical equipment.

The trial in the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro, which began on March 11, is set to continue until July.