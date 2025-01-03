Four-year-old boy severely mauled in horrific dog attack

ALOR SETAR: A four-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Kampung Dedek in Langkawi today.

Langkawi District Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari said that in the 10.30 am incident, the boy was surrounded and attacked by the dogs, resulting in severe head injuries and wounds all over his body.

“The incident happened near the victim’s house and a cemetery in the area. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“His mother and the hospital authorities lodged a police report regarding the incident,” he said in a statement

Earlier, a viral post on social media showed him sitting with his head covered in blood.