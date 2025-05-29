Fourth edition of rabies in Borneo conference coming up

KUCHING: The Rabies in Borneo (RIB) Conference enters its fourth edition this year and will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Sept 30 and Oct 1.

Organised by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd and the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, the event is supported by the Sarawak Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, the State Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Business Events Sarawak.

Place Borneo in a statement said the conference comes at a crucial time, as Sarawak continues to battle rabies outbreaks with three new cases reported in Kuching, Samarahan and Bintulu between May 1 and 9 this year.

“According to the Sarawak Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, since the outbreak began in 2017, authorities have vaccinated 267,883 animals and conducted 4,858 tests, with 23 percent returning positive—a stark reminder of the virus’s ongoing presence,” the statement said.

Despite prevention efforts, it said the disease continues to impact both animals and people and the RIB 2025 theme, “Rabies-Free Borneo: Uniting People, Animals, and Communities,” signified the urgent need for collective action.

Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said rabies is not just a veterinary issue, but a public health and community issue and the state government remains fully committed to eliminate it once and for all.

“This conference is a crucial step in reaffirming our shared vision: a Rabies-Free Borneo. Together, we can and must end this outbreak,” he added.

More information on the conference can be obtained at www.rabiesinborneo.com.