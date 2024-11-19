KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth group of the Malaysian Battalion 850-12 (MALBATT 850-12) for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping and humanitarian mission in Lebanon departed from Subang Air Base yesterday.

In a statement, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari announced that the group comprises seven officers and 202 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, led by MALBATT 850-12 deputy commander Lieutenant Colonel Firdaus Shah Budin.

He said the MALBATT 850-12 contingent deployment has been carried out in stages, with the first group departing on Nov 6.

“This rotation is necessary as the deployment period for the MALBATT 850-11 contingent has ended and requires replacement by the MALBATT 850-12 contingent,“ he said, adding that MALBATT 850-11 is due to arrive by Nov 20, using Batik Air flights.

The rotation aligns with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Force Commander’s directive, which also involves all participating nations, considering current factors and situations.

According to Adly, to ensure the smooth execution of the mission, the contingent underwent intensive training and mental and physical preparations before being deployed.

“The involvement of MALBATT under UNIFIL not only represents Malaysia’s continued support for the UN peacekeeping efforts but also demonstrates the country’s proactive role in promoting international stability and security through diplomatic approaches and peaceful conflict resolution,“ he said.

On Nov 6, Mohamed Khaled, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, sent off the MALBATT 850-12 team comprising 854 personnel, including 82 officers and 772 other ranks. The team includes three officers, 27 personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, and a financial civil officer from the Ministry of Defence.

MALBATT 850-12 is being deployed to Lebanon in four phases, with the operation led by the MALBATT 850-12 Commander, Colonel Johan Effendi Mohd Shalleh.