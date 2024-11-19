BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2024 – Siam Piwat, the leading developer and operator of world-class retail and lifestyle destinations, proudly introduces ONESIAM Global, the ultimate global visitor experience program designed exclusively for global visitors in Bangkok. This program highlights Bangkok’s finest offerings across six premier experiential destinations, including Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ICS, to elevate global visitors’ journeys in the city and beyond. The program aims to further enhance every visitor’s experience through the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, which is key to accessing extraordinary privileges—whether services, benefits or promotions in shopping, dining, and entertainment, both in-mall and through an expansive partner ecosystem across leading industries.

Mr. Kriengsak Suvorapamaneesawat, Head of Partnership Management, remarked, “Siam Piwat is strongly committed to enhancing the overall global visitor experiences. By leveraging visitor data, we have created ONESIAM Global as our dedicated, tailored program that offers exclusive privileges, promotions, and services to cater to the diverse interests of global visitors from various international markets. We are confident that this program will elevate their experiences with us and ultimately position us as the top-of-mind retail destination on a global scale.”

Visitors to the six experiential destinations this year-end are in for a special treat under the theme of “The Magical Celebration.” This festive season, running from now through December, will transform each property into a realm of holiday wonder full of immersive holiday light displays, extraordinary world-class entertainment, gourmet feasts, and special seasonal offers.

For a time-limited period, specially to welcome global visitors during this festive season, those who register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card can enjoy exclusive offers across a network of top partners. Visitors can explore Bangkok with free day pass on City Sightseeing Bangkok and discount on Chao Phraya Tourist Boat cruise, and enjoy special entry discounts at popular attractions such as SEA LIFE Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest aquariums, and SOOKSIAM, the famed in-mall floating market. To further enhance their visit, visitors can also enjoy a range of additional promotions in collaboration with world-class service providers. These include airport transfers, tourist SIM card luggage delivery and transportation services. Moreover, visitors who are keen shoppers can relish in remarkable discounts at Dear Tummy supermarket and Siam Takashimaya, as well as trendy fashion from Club 21 and Discovery Selection. To wind down, The Peninsula Bangkok also offers special promotions on five-star spa treatment and afternoon tea.

Adding to the excitement until end of December, exclusive reward awaits cardholders. Those with a minimum spending of 6,000THB at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon or ICONSIAM will receive a complimentary innovative Thai craft mementos from ICONCRAFT – platform of innovative crafts by Thai artisans – in collaboration with ARTSTORY, valued at 500THB, for a total of 1,000 privileges.

As the year draws to a close, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the magic of Bangkok’s festive offerings. Join us to celebrate the countdown with one-of-a-kind experiences in the heart of the city. Apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card now, to access extraordinary privileges during your visit at https://bit.ly/ONESIAMGlobal.

Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #ONESIAM #ONESIAMGlobal #ONESIAMGlobalVisitor #ONESIAMGlobalVisitorCard #ONESIAMTourist #TouristPrivilege #ONESIAMexperience #SiamParagon #SiamCenter #SiamDiscovery #ICONSIAM #ICS #SiamPremiumOutletsBangkok #Bangkok #CountdownBangkok

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.