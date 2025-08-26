Fourth PDRM dialogue to address road safety and motorcycle convoy issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth Royal Malaysia Police Special Dialogue will concentrate on road safety and traffic management issues when it convenes in the final quarter of this year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail identified motorcycle convoy problems as requiring particularly serious attention and strategic solutions.

“We will discuss many aspects, including convoy issues,” he told reporters after attending the PDRM Special Dialogue III 2025 today.

Saifuddin highlighted that established protocols already govern convoy activities through standard operating procedures and the Inspector-General of Police’s standing orders.

“For example, marshals appointed by organisers have their limitations,” he explained.

The minister specifically noted that convoy marshals “are not allowed to control other vehicles or run red lights, among other things.”

This heightened focus follows recent media reports detailing five fatalities during the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu last Saturday.

Saifuddin also announced two additional major Home Ministry events scheduled for coming years alongside the fourth dialogue.

The PDRM Security Symposium will run from 26 to 28 January next year with a focus on technology and innovation in safety and public security.

January 2027 will see the second Asia International Security Summit and Expo, which gathers global security technology solution providers. – Bernama