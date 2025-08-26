Probe launched after student falls from third floor of dorm

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has launched an internal probe into a possible breach of procedures at a school in Sabak Bernam after a Form Three student was critically injured in a fall from the third floor of his dormitory early yesterday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed that a police report had been lodged to facilitate a full investigation.

“The student is receiving treatment in a hospital. I have instructed a detailed investigation into all aspects of the case, including allegations of bullying.

“The ministry does not tolerate any form of bullying. Stern action will be taken if the investigation finds that it involved bullying,” she said in a Facebook post.

Fadhlina said as an immediate measure, the principal, senior assistant for student affairs and all dormitory wardens have been temporarily reassigned to the Selangor Education Department pending the outcome of the probe.

“My prayers are for the child to be granted a swift recovery and for the family to be given strength and patience in facing this trial.”

Selangor police earlier confirmed receiving a report on the incident, which took place at about 2am.

State police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a probe paper has been opened under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, with inquiries focusing on school safety measures, dormitory management and the social background of the victim and his peers.

“At this stage, police are recording statements from witnesses and relevant individuals.

“While we are aware of public speculation regarding bullying, it is still too early to confirm,” he said.

Shazeli urged the public to refrain from making assumptions that could disrupt the investigation or further distress the victim’s family, stressing that police are committed to conducting a transparent and comprehensive probe into the incident.

According to media reports, the boy suffered brain bleeding, a broken jaw and lung injuries but no other fractures consistent with a fall.

His uncle Muhammad Aidil Mansor said the family suspected bullying and lodged a report at the Sabak Bernam police station at 5am yesterday.

He added that the family was informed that five students have been detained to assist investigations but none had given statements as of press time.