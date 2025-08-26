“Forget social media” — Genting visitor says Malaysian unity is best seen in real life

A Malaysian visitor’s lighthearted story from Genting Highlands is going viral after she shared how a simple day out turned into a reminder of true Malaysian unity.

The woman, who goes by @kapewithkate on Threads, recounted how she and her friends were waiting in line for a ride when they struck up a cheerful conversation with a Malay family.

ALSO READ: Malaysian traveller visits 50 countries, says home way better

“Yesterday at Genting, we chatted with a Malay family while queuing — such a nice conversation while waiting for our turn,” she wrote.

But the real moment of unity came later. On another ride, a group of foreigners attempted to cut the queue — a move that didn’t sit well with the crowd.

“Later, on another ride, when some foreigners cut the line, an Indian youngster called them out.

“When they were removed, everyone in the queue cheered together — like we’d just won at the Olympics,” she recounted.

Her simple takeaway has touched many: “If you want to see Malaysians’ unity, don’t look online, just go out and mingle. One post or comment can be misread, but real-life moments show they really are.”

The post has since gained traction, with netizens flooding the comments with heartwarming messages.

“My whole family went to genting last time and my sister ends up on the ride with a Chinese lady (her husband sits with the daughter). So cute seeing both of them from behind, keep chatting non stop before and during the ride,” one user called yuchhhh shared.

“Honestly, Malaysians are the best! The only other place I see this type of warmth and kindness is Scotland,” fareenthe3rd wrote.