Free MyKad replacement until Oct 7

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry will bear all costs related to replacement of MyKad due to damaged chips.

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry is determined to ensure the Budi95 subsidy reaches only Malaysians.

“The usual replacement figure is about 30,000 cards per month. After my announcement (on the matter), the replacement of MyKad with a damaged chip will be free from now until Oct 7.

“By waiving the (RM10) fee, the ministry loses approximately RM714,000. However, we are proud to be an agency enabling the success of Budi95,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah police headquarters yesterday.

“In Sabah, nearly 800 MyKad replacements have been completed, highlighting public recognition of its role in ensuring (the success of the) targeted subsidy.

“While visiting flood (areas) and providing aid, I highlighted the role of (agencies under the ministry) through initiatives such as MyKad and identification document replacements.

“Important documents such as MyKad, birth certificates and marriage certificates may be lost during floods. Affected individuals can obtain free replacements at National Registration Department offices.”