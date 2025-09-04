Fresh coconut milk in Melaka cheaper than govt-set ceiling price

MELAKA: The average price of fresh coconut milk in Melaka is between RM15 and RM17 per kilogramme, which is lower than the government-set ceiling price of RM17.50 per kilogramme.

Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Dr Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin said based on engagement sessions held with fresh coconut milk sellers in the state, the product can be sold at a lower price because there is an adequate supply of coconuts, in addition to the government’s set ceiling price.

“Therefore, we guarantee that there will be no increase in the price of fresh coconut milk after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Based on today’s monitoring, fresh coconut milk can be easily obtained at a fair price,” he told reporters at the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Central Market in Bachang, here today.

At the same time, he said complaints can be submitted to the ministry for further action if any trader is found selling fresh coconut milk above the maximum price.

He was speaking after a post-Aidilfitri inspection by Melaka KPDN, which was also attended by its chief enforcement officer Rohaimin Mohammed Zawawi.

Mohd Hazimin said so far, Melaka KPDN has not received any complaints regarding the sale of fresh coconut milk exceeding the ceiling price, including during the lead-up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a related development, he said a total of 25 price-related complaints were received during the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025, which ran from March 24 to April 7.

He said seven cases of non-compliance involving the absence of pink special price tags were also detected during this year’s SHMMP implementation.

“During this period, Melaka KPDN conducted 188 inspections across various business premises, compared to 152 inspections during the 2024 SHMMP for the same celebration,” he said.