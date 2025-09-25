Fresh produce in MySARA? Health Minister open to ‘nudging’ Malaysians toward fruits and vegetables

CYBERJAYA: Health Minister is considering including fresh fruits and vegetables in the government’s MySARA subsidy programme to encourage healthier eating habits.

Responding to a suggestion from reporters after the launch of the National Blueprint for Behavioural Insights in Health, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the idea aligns with the government’s “nudging strategy” to improve diets.

“Many Malaysians don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables,” he said, citing data showing 95% of adults fail to meet recommended intake.

“Making fresh produce more affordable and accessible is itself a behavioural nudge. I will take this proposal under serious consideration.”

Dzulkefly noted that affordability and convenience are critical to changing eating patterns.

“Behavioural insights show that when healthy options are easy and attractive, people are more likely to choose them,” he said.

The MySARA programme currently offers targeted subsidies to help low-income households cope with the cost of living.

Integrating fruits and vegetables could reinforce Malaysia’s wider health agenda, he added.