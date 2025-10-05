FRIM marks 40th anniversary, boosts research and green innovation contributions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forest Research Institute of Malaysia will enhance its national contributions through high-impact research, green innovation and biodiversity conservation after four decades of operation.

Director-general Datuk Dr Ismail Parlan expressed confidence the institute would remain relevant as Malaysia’s leading forestry research institution.

He credited FRIM’s 40-year success to continued commitment from the ministry, partners, stakeholders and institute personnel.

FRIM celebrated its 40th anniversary as a statutory body by organising an open day at its main campus and Taman Botani Kepong.

The event attracted over 5,000 visitors including students, researchers, industries, NGOs and local community members.

Ismail launched the open day alongside former director-general Tan Sri Dr Salleh Mohd Nor and other senior FRIM officials.

Institute members from the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia also attended.

This year’s celebration gained special significance after FRIM’s July listing as Malaysia’s sixth UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The recognition also marks Selangor’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

FRIM’s campus has transformed from a former mining area into one of the world’s earliest man-made tropical rainforests.

The institute now stands as a successful model of ecological restoration according to their statement.

In a symbolic gesture, Ismail and dignitaries planted the 100,000th tree under the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign.

They selected a jelutong tree planted along Jalan Jelutong within the FRIM campus.

Open day activities included the FRIMazing Race competition, nature trails and Forest Skywalk tours.

Visitors also enjoyed research exhibitions, technology demonstrations and Pocket Talk sessions.

Guided laboratory visits allowed public access to FRIM’s research facilities.

Participants explored prestigious reference centres including the Herbarium and Insectarium collections.

The Herbal Technology Centre, Bamboo and Rattan Gallery also opened for public viewing.

Perhilitan contributed an elephant conservation exhibition highlighting wildlife protection efforts. – Bernama