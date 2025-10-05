Hwang You-min wins first LPGA title at Lotte Championship with late birdie spree

SOUTH Korea’s fired a closing five-under-par 67 to claim her first LPGA Tour victory at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

The 22-year-old from Seoul produced a scintillating late birdie spree with four birdies in her final four holes to finish on 17 under at Hoakalei Country Club.

Hwang’s dramatic finish vaulted her ahead of compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, who finished second on 16 under following a closing 68.

Japan’s Minami Katsu was two off the lead on 15 under while US star Nelly Korda was among four players tied for fourth.

The victory secured Hwang an LPGA Tour card for the first time in her career.

“I actually didn’t believe in myself, but my caddie he supported my very well during the course,“ Hwang said through an interpreter.

Korda’s hopes of victory fizzled out with a costly bogey on the 16th that left her on 14 under with two holes remaining.

The former world number one expressed disappointment about her late stumble.

“A little disappointed,“ Korda said. “That one hole obviously where I bogeyed, I still had a chance to par and missed a short putt.”

Korda added she remained positive about her overall performance despite the setback.

“Overall I’m putting myself into contention,“ she said. “It’s definitely an interesting year for me result-wise, but at the end of the day I’m giving it 100%, controlling what I can control and I’m happy with that.” – AFP