Teo urges continued support for Gaza humanitarian mission amid social media debate

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has urged all parties to strongly support the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

She emphasised that the mission involving Malaysian volunteers carries a message of peace and humanity.

The government appreciates the spirit and courage of volunteers helping Palestinians suffering from prolonged conflict.

Teo confirmed all Malaysian participants have safely reached Istanbul and will return home soon.

She addressed questions about offensive comments and sensitive content regarding GSF on social media.

“I have no information regarding the taking down of GSF-related sensitive content on social media.”

“On this matter, let’s support them together instead of debating over it,“ she told reporters after attending a corporate social responsibility event in Kulai.

Teo expressed gratitude to agencies and NGOs involved in making the GSF mission successful.

She also thanked the Turkish government for providing logistics and diplomatic assistance ensuring volunteer safety.

The humanitarian values demonstrated align with Malaysia MADANI principles emphasising universal compassion.

Malaysian volunteers are expected to arrive home as early as Monday via Turkish Airlines from Istanbul.

The GSF involved over 500 activists from 45 countries sailing to break the Israeli blockade.

Their mission delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza while symbolising international solidarity. – Bernama