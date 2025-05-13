TELUK INTAN: The families of the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were killed in a crash along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam here this morning will receive financial aid between RM58,000 and RM269,700.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the aid will be channelled as soon as possible through various welfare funds as well as insurance compensation, and includes RM1,200 from the Welfare Fund, RM25,000 from the Warriors and National Defence Fund and RM20,000 from the PDRM work disaster ex gratia scheme.

“They will also receive financial donations of RM11,000 from the Perak contingent police headquarters and those who contributed to the PDRM cooperative will receive RM1,500 in death benefits and insurance compensation between RM36,000 and RM211,000 according to their contributions,” he said during a media conference at the Hilir Perak district police headquarters here today.

He also said that those who sustained injuries would receive financial aid and compensation subject to evaluations by medical experts.

He said that the aid reflected PDRM’s continued commitment in ensuring the welfare of their personnel especially during disasters that occur in the line of duty.

Ayob Khan also informed that eight of the nine FRU personnel killed will be buried in Perak, including in Taiping, Kampar and Ipoh, and the remaining one will be buried in Kulim, Kedah.

“Three doctors are involved in conducting the autopsies, which are expected to be completed by 11 pm,” he said, adding that the bodies will be taken to the Hilir Perak district police headquarters’ surau for prayers before being taken to the Sungai Senam FRU Unit 5 Base, Ipoh for final respects.

A full report on the crash is expected to be completed imminently after information from several other agencies, including Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom), has been gathered, he added.

Meanwhile, a remand order for the lorry driver involved in the crash will be obtained tomorrow at the Teluk Intan Court, he shared.

“The suspect has six prior criminal records, four involving theft, one rape and one drug offence, all of which he has been convicted and sentenced for,” he said.