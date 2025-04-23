Fuel prices unchanged for April 24 - 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol throughout the country will remain unchanged at RM3.18 and RM2.05 per litre respectively from April 24 to April 30.

The Finance Ministry (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also remain unchanged at RM2.88 per litre, while that in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will stay at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

The statement said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added.