Fuel smuggling: Teenager detained

KOTA BHARU: A 17-year-old boy was arrested at an illegal jetty in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday, for alleged smuggling of fuel into Thailand.

Southeast Brigade General Operations Force Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the boy was arrested during a patrol by a team from Battalion 9 which spotted him riding a motorcycle in a suspicious manner near the jetty at about 11 am.

The boy was found carrying more than 40 litres of petrol without any document and the fuel is suspected to be smuggled into Thailand, he said in a statement today.

He said the fuel and motorcycle were seized and the case will be investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In another development, Nik Ros Azhan said the PGA team seized cosmetic products worth RM20,000 from Thailand, believed for local markets, at the Posmen illegal jetty, in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas last Monday.

He said the cosmetic products were found in several boxes by a PGA team on patrol in the area.

The case will be investigated under Section 7(1)(E) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.