Gas leak forces relocation of tahfiz school students in Kerteh

KERTEH: More than 20 occupants of a tahfiz religious school will be relocated today as a precaution following a gas pipeline leak at the East Coast Rail Link project site yesterday.

Kemaman police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli stated that although the school is located two kilometres from the incident site, early action was necessary to ensure occupant safety.

“Although the location is quite far, we are concerned that the wind might carry contaminated air towards the school, which could have adverse effects,” he told Bernama at the operations control centre.

Mohd Razi confirmed that relocation would be completed before nightfall to avoid any potential risk, with officers already coordinating with school management.

He advised the public to refrain from approaching the site or attempting to view it up close due to inhalation risks.

The police chief further urged the public to avoid open burning, warning that leaked gas could spread with wind and create hazardous conditions.

“In addition, all activities in the nearby forest area should be temporarily halted,” he added.

Mohd Razi reassured the public that the situation was under control and urged compliance with all authority directives.

Police closed the main Kerteh-Ranggon road to all vehicles following the Petronas Gas Berhad butane gas pipeline leak at the ECRL Section 5 site.

An emergency call was received at 9.53 am yesterday reporting the leak of flammable butane gas approximately two kilometres from the main road.

The incident did not affect any villages or residential areas according to official reports. – Bernama