KUALA LUMPUR: The gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya which shook the nation on Tuesday morning, lingers on for the third day and the investigation process into the cause of the incident continues to be carried out by a team of investigators involving various agencies, with the preliminary results of the report to be known today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan would present a detailed update, addressing both the technical causes and potential negligence or criminal factors behind the incident.

The technical investigation is being conducted by several agencies, including the Public Works Department (JKR), the Occupational Safety and Health Department, Petronas and other technical bodies, while the police are looking into any criminal or negligent actions.

The investigation team will also review viral videos circulating on social media about the fire. If necessary, authorities may contact those who posted videos for further verification

At the same time, the rehabilitation process of the affected areas was also carried out in stages after the security level inspection was completed, with 85 affected houses confirmed safe and the residents of the premises allowed to return to their respective homes starting tonight.

According to Amirudin, based on the findings of the State Disaster Management Committee, 87 houses were completely destroyed and uninhabitable following the incident

In this regard, he said the decision on the temporary settlement for the victims would be finalised by Monday, after discussions with Petronas and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU).

“I remember that the period so far from the start to the first two weeks, the PPS (temporary settlement centre) is the right place for us to place the victims and we will improve from time to time... There are many offers, for example, Airbnb offers houses for victims whose homes are completely damaged (total loss) to sit on for several months,“ he said.

This was one of the things he detailed at a press conference at the State Secretary Building (SUK) here today, after chairing the State Disaster Management Committee Meeting with 39 state and federal government agencies.

A major fire involving a Petronas gas line at 8.10am on Tuesday saw the fire rise to a height of more than 30 metres with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, transforming the landscape of the area into a large crater at a depth of 32 feet and about 70x80 feet, as well as destroying rows of homes and property within a 500-metre radius of the incident site.

On the current development of the victims being treated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) informed that a total of 48 out of a total of 134 victims are still receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics.

According to the MOH, of the 48 patients who are still being treated, 30 are in MOH facilities while 18 are in private hospitals, and as of 3pm today, no deaths have been reported following the incident.

Meanwhile, various assistance and services continue to be provided to ease the burden of the victims following the disaster that befell them during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Among them, the initial financial assistance of RM5,000 and RM2,500 announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday, will be channelled to the victims from next Monday, while several banking institutions such as Bank Rakyat and Maybank also offer financial facilities including a moratorium.

In addition, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will implement a fire assistance programme that offers a 100 per cent one-time rebate on one-month electricity bills for customers affected by the incident, while car sales company Carro has agreed to donate 30 vehicles for the temporary use of the victims.