LONDON: Malaysia and the United Kingdom are quite optimistic about securing a settlement on the issue of Palestine and Gaza as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was discussed during his meeting with his counterpart, Sir Keir Starmer, at No. 10 Downing Street here yesterday.

“We discussed the resolution of the Palestine and Gaza issue, with the final (resolution) of them achieving the two-state solution,” he said.

“But prior to that, an immediate ceasefire. We are quite optimistic about securing a settlement as soon as possible,” he told the media after the meeting.

Anwar’s criticism of Western countries’ lack of action against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza has garnered support from prominent figures across various fields globally.

The government led by Starmer, which came to power six months ago, has meanwhile suspended the sale of certain weapons to Israel and has called for accelerated humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank.

According to media reports, as of Jan 8, 2025, over 47,000 people have been reported killed since the war began in Gaza in October 2023.