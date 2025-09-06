KOTA BHARU: A samaritan who arrived at the scene of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) bus crash shortly after it occurred said he attempted to turn off the bus engine, fearing it might ignite a fire, but was unsuccessful.

Shahruldi Mahafiz, 52, was on his way back to Besut after dropping off his second daughter, Adriana, 21, at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Seri Iskandar, Perak, when the tragic accident unfolded.

He said after stopping for a break at the Gerik R&R around 12.30 am, he resumed his journey and noticed several oncoming vehicles flashing their high beams a few kilometres before the crash site—signalling an emergency ahead.

“Upon arriving, I saw the bus overturned. It was a chaotic scene—items scattered, people panicking, and victims lying motionless near the wreckage. I immediately got out to help,” he told Bernama today.

“Fearing the engine might catch fire or explode, I rushed to the front of the bus and tried to switch it off. I even asked the driver for help, but the engine wouldn’t shut down,” he said.

Shahruldi, who later livestreamed the incident on Facebook, said he then attempted a manual shutdown based on his previous experience assisting accident victims.

“Since the main switch failed, I crawled to reach the switch box located behind the bus exhaust, but that didn’t work either.

“Despite the intense heat, smoke, and humidity, I ignored the discomfort. My only concern was to prevent further tragedy. I was frustrated that I couldn’t shut off the engine, so I could only pray the situation wouldn’t get worse,“ he said.

He described the victims’ condition as heartbreaking, with some seriously injured and trapped under the bus, while blood was visible on the road from their injuries.

The pitch-dark surroundings, he added, made rescue efforts even more challenging. Many victims were seriously injured, and he avoided moving them out of concern that it could worsen their condition.

The crash, which occurred at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Gerik at 1.10 am, claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students.

The students were travelling in a chartered bus from Jerteh, Terengganu, to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, when it collided with a multi-purpose vehicle near Tasik Banding.