IPOH: Fatin Nasrien Fadli, a 22-year-old Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student, had long dreamed of supporting her family and lifting their future.

That hope was cut short when she was among 15 students killed in a fatal bus crash on the East–West Highway near Gerik, Perak, early Monday morning.

The chartered bus, which was carrying 42 UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, collided with a Perodua Alza around 1.10 am near Tasik Banding.

Her father, Fadli Abdul Rahman, 50, said Fatin, the eldest of five siblings, was hardworking, respectful and excelled in mathematics at UPSI’s Faculty of Science and Mathematics.

“She always said she wanted to help the family once she graduated. She was kind and dedicated,” he said when met at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here yesterday.

He recalled that during the recent Aidiladha celebrations, Fatin had asked for RM100 to cover her return trip to university.

“Fatin had taken the bus several times from campus to return home in Kampung Kerandang, Besut. This time I drove her to Jerteh to catch that bus. I never imagined I’d bring her home in a van,” Fadli said.

Another victim, Nur Dalila Farhana Mohamad Isma, 21, from Kampung Bharu Tok Dor in Jerteh, was also the eldest child of three siblings in her family.

Her uncle, Mohd Izzuddin Manaf, 37, who had once lived with her family in Port Dickson, said he had seen her during Aidiladha and noticed nothing unusual.

“I was close to her. She didn’t show any signs of sadness or stress. It’s hard to believe she’s gone,” he said.

The list of students confirmed dead was released by UPSI on Monday. All were between the ages of 20 and 23.

In addition to Fatin and Nur Dalila, other victims include Sufea Adela Maslihaizan, 21, Mohammad Aqil Taqiudin, 21, Anis Soffiyya Md Zaidi, 20, Nur Ainul Qistina Mat Ali, 21, Fakhrul Arif Rosdi, 20, and Nurul Fatihah Abu Setaman, 22.

Others are Nurul Izyanti Muhamad Azahar, 21, Nur Amni Nadiah Nik Nor Zabir, 21, Muhammad Mustaqim Rosde, 21, Nor Ayuni Maslan, 21, Nurly Sahirah Azman, 23, Muhammad Adib Hazim Halim, 21, and Wan Nur Suhaila Wan Muhammad, 22.