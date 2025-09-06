KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in a tragic bus crash along the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik, early this morning.

Speaking on behalf of the Communications Ministry, Fahmi described the incident as a great loss that deeply affects the UPSI community.

“I am truly saddened by the news of the tragic accident involving UPSI students on the Jeli–Gerik road near Tasik Banding, Perak, early this morning.

“On behalf of everyone at the ministry, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families of the 15 students who lost their lives,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He also prayed for the victims to be granted a place among the righteous and pious.

“Let us also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,“ he added.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak when it collided with another vehicle.

READ ALSO: Gerik crash: 15 killed in bus crash Involving UPSI students in Gerik