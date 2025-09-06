PETALING JAYA: At least 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving students from Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the Gerik–Jeli East–West Highway early this morning.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM), the accident, which occurred around 1am, is believed to have involved a bus carrying the students along with several other vehicles.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found an overturned bus and a Perodua Alza MPV,” APM said in a statement.

It also confirmed that 48 individuals were involved in the accident.

Thirteen victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Four passengers sustained serious injuries.

The bus was reportedly en route from Jertih in Terengganu to Tanjung Malim in Perak.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the ministry will extend all necessary assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, including members of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) community.

“Further updates will be provided in due course,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.