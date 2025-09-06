GERIK: Initial investigations by the police have revealed that the fatal bus accident which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students, occurred when the bus hit the rear of the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), believed to be a Perodua Alza, before overturning.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the bus was carrying 42 UPSI students, aged between 21 and 23, all from the east coast.

He said the bus, which was registered in Kedah, had been privately chartered by the students and the group departed from Jertih, Terengganu at 9 pm on Sunday and was en route to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak when the crash occurred at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Banun, Gerik, early this morning.

“This tragic accident has resulted in 15 fatalities. All the bodies are currently awaiting post-mortem. Thirteen of the deceased have been sent to Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital, while two others were taken to Gerik Hospital.

“Twenty-seven others - 23 women and four men - suffered injuries. The bus driver, aged 40, and his 54-year-old co-driver were also hurt in the incident,” Noor Hisam told a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters today.

