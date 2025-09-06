GUA MUSANG: A total of 8.1 tonnes of sacrificial meat was distributed to 1,200 asnaf (tithe recipients) and low-income families in the Gua Musang area in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha, said Galas state assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

He said that 27 cows, donated by various parties, were slaughtered in stages, starting at 7 am.

“Alhamdulillah, the amount of sacrificial meat distributed is significantly higher this year compared to last year, which involved only five cows.

“This allows more recipients to benefit, especially those in the Galas state constituency,” he told reporters today at the distribution ceremony in Bandar Baru.

According to Mohd Syahbuddin, the programme was held in collaboration with Yayasan Kebajikan Asnaf Malaysia, the Gua Musang neighbourhood watch, and the Galas State Assemblyman Service Centre.