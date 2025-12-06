GERIK: The Ministry of Transport (MOT), through the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM), is investigating the brake system of the bus involved in the crash here last Monday that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this followed an allegation by the bus driver that the vehicle had a brake problem.

He said this could be determined through mechanical tests carried out on the vehicle’s brake system.

“A detailed investigation is being conducted. We cannot just accept what the driver said on the surface. The technical report may be ready in a day or two and we will be able to prove it,“ he said when met after visiting the site of the crash on the Gerik-Jeli East West Highway (JRTB) here today

Loke said besides conducting a thorough investigation into the driver and road factors, the ministry will work together with the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) to carry out several studies, including night driving simulations, aimed at proposing improvements to the JRTB.

“The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. Whether it is because of the road condition or the driver, we are investigating,“ he said.

Earlier, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who also visited the site of the crash, said that the ministry is preparing a report on the Pavement Condition Assessment (PCA) which aims to facilitate maintenance and paving work on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB).