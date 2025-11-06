Gerik crash: Nor Ayuni’s family forgive bus driver

JERTIH: The family of Nor Ayuni Maslan, one of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who lost her life in the road crash on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, last Monday, has expressed their willingness to forgive the bus driver involved in the tragedy.

Her brother, Ahmad Azizul Maslan, 26, said that although the incident deeply affected their family, they bear no resentment towards the driver.

“This forgiveness is for the peace of my youngest sister, the youngest of eight siblings, who has now returned to the afterlife. As a family, we have decided not to prolong this matter and are open to accepting the bus driver’s apology.

“We will leave the rest to the authorities for further investigation and abide by the legal process. As far as our family is concerned, it ends here,“ he said when met by reporters at their home in Felda Tenang today.

The family received a visit from the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Custom Council (Maidam), led by its Chief Executive Officer, Assoc. Prof. Datuk Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan, who also presented RM1,500 in assistance to each of the next of kin of the deceased at their respective homes.

The bus driver involved in the tragic accident has issued an apology to the victims’ families, claiming that the incident was caused by a sudden brake failure.

However, Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin has since advised the 39-year-old driver against making any public statements to any party, as it could interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Monday when a chartered bus carrying UPSI students from Jertih to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned after crashing into a Perodua Alza.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 15 students and left 33 others injured, including the bus driver, the bus attendant, and the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.