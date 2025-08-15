Ghost ship cleared of hazards after safety inspection in Terengganu

CHUKAI: The abandoned ‘ghost ship’ drifting near the Semangkok A oil platform in Terengganu has been declared safe after inspections found no hazardous chemicals or human remains.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Abdul Halim Hamzah confirmed the findings following a joint inspection by authorities.

A team of 17 Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) specialists from the Fire and Rescue Department and three Marine Department officers conducted the hour-long inspection.

The 53.7-metre-long vessel was checked at the Kemaman Supply Base using advanced gas detection equipment.

“The Hazmat team used high-tech advanced equipment to detect any readings from hazardous chemicals or gases on all three levels of the ship,“ said Abdul Halim.

No traces of dangerous substances or human remains were detected during the inspection.

An initial unpleasant odour was traced to raw materials stored in the ship’s refrigerator.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will continue patrolling the area to prevent unauthorised access.

The 293-tonne vessel will now be handed over to the Marine Department for further action.

The ghost ship was towed 140 nautical miles to Kemaman Supply Base before the safety checks were conducted.

It was first spotted on Aug 12 and is believed to be an oil tanker involved in a fire off Johor earlier this month.

One crew member died, and four others were injured in the Aug 7 incident near Tanjung Sedili Kecil.

Authorities have assured the public that the ship poses no immediate danger. - Bernama