Ghost ship near Semangkok oil platform to undergo safety checks

CHUKAI: A ghost ship found drifting near the Semangkok A oil platform in Terengganu will undergo a safety inspection before a full investigation begins.

The vessel was successfully towed to the Kemaman Supply Base in Teluk Kalung earlier today.

Pahang MMEA director First Admiral Mazlan Mat Rejab confirmed the operation involved multiple agencies.

Twelve Hazmat personnel from the Terengganu and Pahang Fire and Rescue Department will conduct an initial inspection.

A more thorough examination will follow once safety is confirmed.

The towing operation covered 140 nautical miles over two days.

It was coordinated by MRSC Kuantan, the Marine Department, and Petronas with private sector support.

Hazmat teams must ensure the ship is risk-free before other agencies proceed.

Mazlan credited the success to 62 personnel from various security and oil industry partners.

A Dauphin helicopter provided aerial monitoring during the operation.

The Maritime STAR Team was deployed from Kerteh to assist in securing the vessel.

A towline was successfully installed and transferred to the rescue vessel MV JM Purnama.

The ghost ship had no crew, and the cause of an onboard fire remains unclear.

Authorities suspect hazardous gas or chemicals may have caused the fire.

The incident may be linked to a foreign tanker fire near Johor last week.

The identity of the ghost ship is still under investigation. - BERNAMA