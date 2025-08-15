Selangor FC drawn in all-Asean ACL Two group for 2025/26 season

LAST season’s Super League runner-up Selangor FC will compete in an all-Southeast Asian group in the 2025/26 Asian Football Confederation Champions League Two (ACL Two).

The Red Giants were drawn into Group G alongside Thailand’s Bangkok United, Singapore’s Lion City Sailors FC, and Indonesia’s Persib Bandung.

All four teams in the group hail from the ASEAN region, ensuring a balanced competition with familiar opponents.

Selangor manager Mahfizul Rusydin expressed hope that the team can progress beyond the group stage this time.

“We are looking forward to a second consecutive participation in the competition and hope will not exit at the group stage,” he said.

“Our hope is to proceed to the round of 16 where we can meet clubs from the west zone.”

Selangor finished third in Group H last season and failed to advance to the knockout rounds.

The 2025/26 ACL Two group stage draw also placed Al Nassr, Beijing FC, and Gamba Osaka in separate groups.

Group G promises intense regional rivalries as Selangor seeks redemption in continental competition. - Bernama