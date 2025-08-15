PM Anwar praises civil servants for dedication and sacrifices

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep gratitude to civil servants for their unwavering dedication despite challenges and criticisms.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Secretary to the Government, Public Service Director-General, Cabinet ministers, and all government employees.

“Our country would not be recognised nor achieve success without your excellent contributions, sacrifices, and services,“ Anwar said.

He delivered his speech at the 20th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) organised by the Public Service Department and INTAN.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were among the attendees.

Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz also joined the event.

The gathering took place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Anwar noted the strong support from Cabinet ministers, reflecting solid ties between leaders and civil servants.

“Such full backing from leadership is rare, showing excellent synergy between the government and public service,“ he added.

He announced new initiatives to enhance the civil service, including improvements to the Malaysian Armed Forces’ service scheme.

Financial incentives under the Academic Recognition Awards (HPA) were also introduced.

Allocations to strengthen the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) were part of the measures.

Anwar emphasised the government’s commitment to boosting efficiency, professionalism, and welfare for civil servants.

These steps aim to ensure smoother implementation of the national development agenda. - Bernama