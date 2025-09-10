Gig Workers’ Bill 2025 passed by Dewan Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara has passed the Gig Workers’ Bill 2025, a landmark legislation designed to protect the welfare, social security, and rights of over 1.2 million gig workers across Malaysia.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong stated that the bill addresses enforcement weaknesses in existing Acts by introducing automatic contribution deductions through an Application Programming Interface with digital platforms.

He explained that gig workers in the e-hailing and p-hailing sectors will now have PERKESO contributions automatically deducted at a rate of 1.25% from their income after commissions and tips.

“This translates to approximately one sen deducted for every ringgit earned, which is far more practical than the current lump sum payments ranging from RM157.20 to RM592.80 annually,” Sim said during the debate winding-up.

The minister highlighted the shift from a prepaid model requiring advance payments to a pre-postpaid system where coverage begins immediately even before payments are made.

Sim acknowledged differing opinions on the bill but emphasised that the ministry conducted extensive public consultations to incorporate feedback and produce the best version supported by stakeholders.

The comprehensive legislation contains 112 clauses across 10 parts, focusing on four key aspects including a clear definition of gig workers and the establishment of a tripartite council.

It also establishes mechanisms for determining income and working conditions, dispute resolution, and enhanced social security protection for gig economy participants.

The Dewan Negara simultaneously passed the Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025, which significantly strengthens existing laws against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup announced substantially increased penalties, with fines for catching, owning, or trading endangered species rising from RM5,000 to RM250,000.

General penalty rates have been raised from RM20,000 to RM100,000, while offences involving explosives, poisons, and pollutants now carry fines up to RM250,000.

“Violations committed within marine parks and reserves will be punishable by fines of up to RM1 million,” Kurup stated during his winding-up speech.

The amended Fisheries Act enhances coordination between enforcement agencies and extends license application bans for convicted offenders to five years.

It introduces two new sections granting the Fisheries director-general authority to control fishing in polluted areas and establishing offences for providing false statements under the Act.

The Dewan Negara sitting will resume its proceedings tomorrow. – Bernama