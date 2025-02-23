KUANTAN: Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, is confident that the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (PPPM) is an excellent platform—not only for shaping young girls into capable leaders but also for instilling noble values and equipping them to face future challenges.

Her Royal Highness, who is Pahang PPPM president, said individuals must adopt noble values as these qualities are essential in shaping a leader.

“At the Girl Guides Association, we instill strong moral values in everyone. We not only teach you how to lead but also emphasise etiquette, traditions, and respect for diverse cultures. We all have our own set of manners, which we have to learn.

“So, this is why we are here today. We were once your age. Now, we are old, but we are guiding you. (Because) one day, you will be our age and have to lead. So, you have to be an exemplary leader and a mother as well,“ Her Royal Highness noted.

Tunku Azizah said this at today’s national-level World Thinking Day (WTD) celebration at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA).

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak MP and PPPM president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PPPM chief commissioner Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng. Nearly 1,500 Girl Guides from 16 contingents across the country attended the celebration, themed ‘’Our Story’’.

According to Tunku Azizah, the noble values instilled in each Girl Guide through various programmes will serve as a unifying bond, further strengthening familial ties among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“Girl Guides is one of the few associations in our country. We are a multiracial society, and in Girl Guides, we are multiracial. We don’t care whether you are Chinese, Indian, Malay, or Indigenous; we are all united as one front,“ Tunku Azizah said, adding that Girl Guides do not discriminate based on religion.

“All these are essential for advancing a multiracial nation,“ His Royal Highness said.

Tunku Azizah also expressed gratitude that Pahang PPPM was mandated to host the national-level WTD.

“I am truly honoured and welcome all contingents to Pahang Darul Makmur,“ Tunku Azizah added.