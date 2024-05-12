Girl hit by car while crossing road in Larkin

JOHOR BAHRU: A little girl was injured in a hit-and-run when she was crossing the road at Jalan Susur Larkin Perdana 2 here on Tuesday.

Johor Bahru South district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the six-year-old was crossing the road with her uncle when the incident happened at 8 pm.

“The girl suffered injuries to her right shoulder blade and facial injuries and is receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

Raub, however, said the type of car could not be identified and the driver was suspected of fleeing after the accident.

He said a video of the incident had gone viral on social media and requested for witnesses to contact Johor Bahru Selatan traffic station or contact investigating officer Insp Wan Nuralia Asyikin Wan Ibrahim on 018-9614064.