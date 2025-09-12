Girlfriend of father in Linggi River drowning released on police bail

SEREMBAN: The girlfriend of a father whose two children drowned in the Linggi River has been released on police bail. Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the 41-year-old woman was freed but will be recalled as a witness during the prosecution.

The children’s father pleaded not guilty to causing their deaths at the Sessions Court earlier today.

Both the father and his girlfriend were initially remanded following the September 4 incident where the two siblings, aged six and eight, drowned after their car slid into the river at Tanjung Agas.

The father survived as he was outside the vehicle during the tragedy, while the woman was rescued by members of the public.

In an unrelated development, police arrested 24 individuals during Ops Bersepadu Hazard e-waste in the Senawang industrial area on September 10.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 396 units of scheduled waste and two lorries with an estimated value of 713,000 Malaysian ringgit.

Authorities also confiscated 530 packets of cigarettes, 365 cans of alcoholic beverages, and 163 bottles of liquor valued at 12,268 Malaysian ringgit.

In a separate fraud case, police arrested a married couple who operated a transport company for using tampered Touch N Go cards with invalid top-ups.

The scheme, which has been ongoing for a year, resulted in losses exceeding 59,920 Malaysian ringgit. Police seized 400,000 Malaysian ringgit in cash, 304 Touch N Go cards, three mobile phones, and a CCTV set during the arrest.

Both individuals have been remanded for four days until September 13 while investigations continue under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama