MITI receives over 40 proposals for Budget 2026 from industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry has received more than 40 proposals from industry players for the upcoming Budget 2026.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz stated the proposals covered various areas including fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, technology, and research and development initiatives.

The submissions also include green investments, talent development, jobs, wage structures, and export support mechanisms.

Proposed measures encompass free trade agreements, Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives, and Sustainable Development Goals.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised that engagement sessions with industry leaders are crucial for inclusive and competitive national policies.

He expressed gratitude to all industry representatives for sharing their constructive views during the dialogue session.

MITI remains committed to strengthening Malaysia’s trade and industrial ecosystem for sustainable economic growth.

The ministry held a dedicated Budget 2026 dialogue session to gather these industry perspectives. – Bernama