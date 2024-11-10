GISBH : Children’s separation necessary for thorough investigation - Home Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The children linked with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) were separated from their parents to allow a comprehensive investigation into the matter, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said investigations are being conducted following legal procedures while focusing on the exploitation of women and children.

“When the police conduct rescues, they are guided by 11 laws, and the scope of the investigation continues to broaden,” he said.

“Our main focus is on the exploitation of women and children, including potential sexual abuse of minors under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said during a discussion with editors-in-chief of the media here today.

He was responding to reports that six lawyers plan to present evidence in court to support claims that the separation of children from their parents linked to GISBH is unlawful.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that the police are conducting investigations into GISBH with the utmost transparency and caution, given the public interest involved.

“So far, we have returned 70 children to their families. However, some children have not been returned, as the investigation is still ongoing.

“If there are parents who wish to meet their children while the investigation is incomplete, the police will address those requests accordingly,“ he said.

Yesterday, 16 individuals, including top management from GISBH, were re-arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) in connection with allegations of child exploitation and indoctrination of religious fanaticism.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain reported that a total of 58 individuals have been detained under the Act since the launch of Op Global in September.

During the operation, police arrested 415 individuals and rescued 625 victims, aged between two months and 28 years.