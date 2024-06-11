GISBH: JAKIM to develop centralised system for reporting exploitation cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) will develop a centralised reporting system to enable the public to report cases of child and women exploitation allegedly involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hassan said the system would facilitate direct reporting to authorities to ensure prompt action.

He added that complaint coordination would be implemented strategically between JAKIM and state Islamic religious departments.

“JAKIM acknowledges the need for improved measures to address issues associated with GISBH and deviant teachings in the country.

“In GISBH’s case, investigations found instances of child and women exploitation, which highlights the need for enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) for reporting such cases,” he said during the question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) regarding the GISBH case and the ministry’s plan to improve the reporting SOP so that every report received will be acted upon immediately.

Zulkifli also said that cooperation between the Social Welfare Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and state religious authorities would be enhanced for faster response times.

“These measures are crucial to ensure that reports are addressed immediately to protect children, women and others at risk of exploitation and harm,” he said.

To a supplementary question, he said that a coordination meeting with state chief religious officers had agreed on a GISBH action plan covering faith rehabilitation, marriage reviews, zakat and rehabilitation modules.

“Faith rehabilitation efforts will be led by JAKIM, marriage reviews by state Islamic religious departments while the Department of Wakaf, Zakat and Haj will focus on the zakat aspect. Seven rehabilitation modules have been developed, and affected individuals will be placed in rehabilitation centres,” he said.