GISBH: No obstruction to parents checking whereabout of children rescued - CID Director

IPOH: Parents of children who were rescued in Op Global involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) can check the whereabouts of their children with police, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

In relation to that, he said there was no question of the police intending to separate the rescued children from their parents.

He said that since Op Global was launched on Sept 11, the police have asked parents involved to come forward to help with the investigation.

“In this context we have a procedure involving the law including screening carried out by agencies such as the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

“JKM procedures are very strict, they will not allow anyone to adopt the child without going through a very strict evaluation process. So this is the normal procedure they have to do,“ he said at a press conference after attending the Perak police chief handover ceremony between Datuk Azizi Mat Aris and Perak deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said parents who felt there was injustice in the investigation process, had the right to take legal action.

“JKM not only wants to make sure that these children are handed over to those who really deserve it in terms of family ties, but also wants to make sure that they are safe.

“This is the procedure adopted by JKM out of concern that the children may be given to the wrong individual and not the real parents, they just follow what has been outlined,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that 96 parents of 174 children associated with GISBH requested that their children be returned to their respective families after not seeing each other for almost a month.

Since the first phase of Op Global started in early September, a total of 415 individuals including GISBH’s top management were arrested while 625 victims aged two months to 28 years were successfully rescued by the police.