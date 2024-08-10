GISBH: Number of children rescued now stands at 662 - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The total number of children rescued from charity homes linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) through several operations now stands at 662, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi who is also the Unity Government spokesman said all of them have now received court order for protection.

Fahmi said the matter was informed by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in the Cabinet meeting today.

“But we do not discuss other matters, such as the fatwa issue at the state level on whether the teachings brought by this group are deviant or not. You can refer to the fatwa of the mufti,“ he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

He said this when asked if the issue related to GISBH Holdings Sdn Bhd was discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

Police launched Op Global in early September and have raided charity houses across the peninsula linked to GISBH because they are suspected of being involved in child and religious exploitation activities.

Before the results of the raid were reported, a total of 359 GISBH followers were also arrested including the top management of the company.

It was also reported that Perlis, Selangor and Pahang declared the practices and beliefs of GISBH linked to child exploitation activities and the alleged doctrine of religious fanaticism as deviant.