GISBH: Parents must present valid documents proving relationship with children - Nancy

KUCHING: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is willing to release children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) into the custody of their parents if these guardians can provide the court valid documents for verification, such as birth certificates and identity cards, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said during the investigation, the authorities found that some of the rescued children did not have identity cards, adding that the children claimed that they had never met their parents or families.

“...which is why it is difficult for us to hand them over to those who claim that they are the children’s parents.

“A lawyer has stated that they represent the family, specifically the mother, so we hope this mother can come forward and prove that she is her child’s biological mother. Anyone can make claims...this is to ensure the children’s safety,” she told reporters after today’s ‘Mind Games: Kamek The Best’ programme here.

Nancy stressed that JKM has no intention of separating the children from their parents, adding that all the measures were implemented according to the law.

She said of the 660 children that were rescued in Op Global; the court has ordered 559 of them to be placed under JKM’s custody starting from October until December this year.

“An order extension request will be made pending long-term solutions. JKM will discuss this matter in the coordination meeting hosted by the National Security Council.

“The long-term solutions that will be considered including returning children who do not require protection, care and rehabilitation to their parents or qualified and suitable persons (OYLS) as stipulated by the law,” she said.

Nancy mentioned that psychology testing on 454 children found that 69 of them (16.2 per cent) experience moderate disorders and 23 children (5.5 per cent) have severe disorders, adding that two children are registered persons with disabilities, and 19 of them exhibit symptoms of disabilities.

“Nearly 83 per cent have attended school and 9.5 per cent said they had never gone to school, whereas there is no information about the remaining children,” she said, adding that children aged between seven and 15 years old make up the highest number of children that were rescued, totalling 398.

She said that the private sector, including corporate companies and foundations, expressed the intention to donate to support the needs of these children, adding that JKM is coordinating the effort.

Police launched Op Global early last month and raided charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH suspected of being involved in the exploitation of children and religion.

A total of 359 of the group’s followers were detained during the operation, including its top management.

Perlis, Selangor, and Pahang have declared GISBH practices and teachings as deviant.