GISBH: Perak upholds MKI’s decision - Saarani Mohamad

GERIK: The state government has adopted the decision of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) in declaring GISBH teachings and beliefs as deviant, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said the matter would be further elaborated in the executive councillor meeting at the end of this month.

“We acknowledge the decision, and enforcement action must be taken against anyone involved...I am also confident that the Home Ministry is capable of handling this matter (enforcement) effectively,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters today after officiating the closing ceremony of an engagement session with tourism industry operators in the Lenggong district.

Yesterday, the MKI Muzakarah Committee chairman, Datuk Dr. Nooh Gadut, confirmed that GISBH has been declared deviant. The decision was made during the 125th MKI Muzakarah Committee meeting held on Sept 24 to 26.

Meanwhile, Saarani stated that no follow-up arrests have been made against GISBH members in Perak, adding that the rehabilitation process is being carried out by relevant agencies, such as the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk).

“JAIPk is carrying out the religious rehabilitation process, while welfare assistance, particularly for children, falls under the purview of the Social Welfare Department,“ he added.