JOHOR BAHRU: Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has called on government-linked companies (GLCs) and private sector to collaborate with government agencies, in providing aid to flood victims.

He emphasised that such initiatives could be integrated into the companies’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, encouraging a collective effort in addressing the crisis.

“In tackling the flood issue, it is crucial for all Malaysians to come together, and extend help to those in need,” he remarked.

“While some of us may not be directly affected now, we must remember that the situation could change in the future. As responsible citizens, it is always better for us to unite and support one another.

He said this to reporters, after representing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the launch of the MyPesara Carnival at a shopping centre, here, earlier today.

He said that, alongside government agencies like the National Disaster Management Agency of Malaysia (NADMA), several other organisations have also mobilised to assist in the flood-affected areas.

“We have seen an outpouring of support from various parties, providing not only essential aid, but also manpower, to help during this crisis. The government is deeply concerned about the situation, and will continue to monitor the developments closely,” he said.

As of 4 pm today, it was reported that over 140,000 flood victims have sought refuge, in approximately 700 temporary relief centres across eight affected states: Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.