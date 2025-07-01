Global solidarity key to Gaza crisis resolution says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that global solidarity and moral courage were more essential than ever during the deep humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In his Facebook update, Anwar said he had discussed the matter virtually with British Member of Parliament and prominent political figure Jeremy Corbyn on Monday.

“I had a productive video call with British political figure and Member of Parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, to discuss collaborative measures among like-minded countries...including those within the Hague Group, to amplify international pressure on Israel to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza immediately,“ he said.

He added that both of them reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding international law, defending human rights, and advocating for a just and lasting peace.

The ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, now entering its 21st month, has left nearly 189,000 Palestinians martyred or wounded, the majority of them children and women, with over 11,000 missing.