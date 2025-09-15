Global South must unite to solve problems without superpowers, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Global South nations to strengthen their unity and collaborate on solving global challenges without relying on superpowers.

He identified Gaza as a clear example of injustice where innocent civilians face killings with complete impunity, emphasising the necessity for a collective response.

Anwar stated that the entire world witnesses continuous killings of babies, children, and women without consequences in Gaza.

He proposed building Global South understanding as the solution to resolve problems independently rather than depending on any superpower.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during an interview with Chinese broadcaster CGTN’s anchor Zheng Junfeng while on his recent working visit to China.

Anwar observed that major powers increasingly ignore multilateralism, requiring developing countries to proactively safeguard their political and economic interests.

He noted that resolutions often get ignored despite being passed, highlighting the repeated failure of multilateral solutions in today’s global landscape.

The Prime Minister pointed to regional mechanisms including ASEAN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Chinese initiatives as potential collaboration avenues.

He believes these platforms can help mitigate contentious issues affecting both global politics and economic interests of participating nations.

Anwar concluded that without such cooperation, Global South countries would continue suffering from unresolved challenges and unprotected interests. – Bernama