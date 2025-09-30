Global Sumud Flotilla expected to enter red zone within 28 hours

SEPANG: The Global Sumud Flotilla is expected to enter the red zone within 28 hours, around 7 pm tomorrow.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed the vessels have entered the second-level yellow zone at 3 pm today.

The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation chief executive officer stated the vessels are currently 227 nautical miles from the Gaza coastline.

“No attacks or suspicious drone activity were reported yesterday,“ he told a press conference here.

Sani Araby confirmed both vessel speed and weather conditions remain very favourable for the mission.

“The lead vessel is travelling at 4.9 knots and everything is proceeding as expected,“ he added.

Following these developments, SNCC will activate live CCTV broadcasts from selected vessels as a precautionary security measure. – Bernama