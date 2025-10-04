Global Sumud Flotilla raises worldwide awareness of Zionist brutality

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declared the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Palestine a success in exposing Zionist regime brutality to global audiences.

Anwar stated the mission effectively raised awareness among hundreds of millions worldwide about the regime’s cruel actions.

The Prime Minister acknowledged significant challenges prevented the flotilla from reaching Gaza’s waters despite activist efforts.

Anwar condemned the regime’s prohibition of humanitarian assistance as evidence of uncivilised leadership philosophy.

He emphasised that civilised nations would permit humanitarian aid access during conflicts.

The Prime Minister described the mission as providing important lessons for the international community.

Anwar suggested recent peace proposals reflect growing global attention to Palestinian issues.

The Global Sumud Flotilla involved more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia.

Participants sailed toward Gaza demonstrating solidarity with Palestinian residents.

The mission aimed to break the Israeli blockade by delivering essential supplies.

Palestinians continue suffering severe impacts from ongoing Zionist regime attacks.

Anwar confirmed 23 detained Malaysian delegates would be flown from Israel today.

The special aircraft will transport the activists to Istanbul in Turkiye.

Zionist authorities have held the Malaysian contingent since Thursday. – Bernama