Sevilla thrash Barcelona 4-1 in shock La Liga demolition

SEVILLA delivered a stunning 4-1 thrashing to Spanish champions Barcelona in a shocking La Liga result on Sunday.

Veteran Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring from the penalty spot against his former club early in the match.

Isaac Romero doubled Sevilla’s lead after having previously missed two excellent scoring opportunities.

Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back for Barcelona with a volley deep into first-half stoppage time.

Robert Lewandowski missed a crucial penalty for Barcelona by firing wide of the post after a stuttered run-up.

Jose Carmona and Akor Adams sealed Sevilla’s emphatic victory with late goals against Hansi Flick’s disorganised team.

Barcelona were still recovering from their midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalans appeared sluggish throughout the match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Sevilla’s energetic performance proved too much for Barcelona’s struggling defence to handle.

The penalty decision came after Ronald Araujo clumsily fouled Romero in the box.

Sanchez confidently sent goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way from the spot.

Romero finally found the net after his earlier misses by sweeping home Ruben Vargas’s cutback.

Rashford’s volley from Pedri Gonzalez’s cross gave Barcelona brief hope before halftime.

Flick made two defensive substitutions at the interval by bringing on Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde.

Szczesny made an important second-half save with his legs to deny Djibril Sow.

Sevilla had won only one league game at home in 2025 before this remarkable victory.

Adnan Januzaj conceded Barcelona’s penalty by fouling Balde in the box.

Youngster Roony Bardghji missed another good chance to equalise by shooting straight at the goalkeeper.

Carmona’s low drive into the far corner effectively ended Barcelona’s resistance.

Adams completed the scoring to cap a memorable night for the Andalusian club.

Barcelona remain second in La Liga but now trail rivals Real Madrid by two points.

Sevilla provisionally climbed to fourth place with this statement victory. – AFP